On Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 PM CT, Atascocita High School will host C E King High School in a game between 6A - Region 21 teams.

C E King vs. Atascocita Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Langham Creek High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Northbrook High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Humble High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Galena Park, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School - Houston at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein Forest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Klein, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 15
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A Plus Academy at James Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Cinco Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayde Creek High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at Second Baptist School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Porter High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dekaney High School at Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Bridgeland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Oak High School at Waller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nederland High School at Galena Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Galena Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Spring Woods High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Seven Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Pearland, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Lumberton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Lumberton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 21
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 16
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Cypress Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

