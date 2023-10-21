Our computer model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will take down the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Cowboy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-25.5) 50 Incarnate Word 38, McNeese 12

Week 8 Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

The Cardinals' three games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Cowboys games went over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 15.3 36.8 22 41.5 12 34.5 Incarnate Word 34.5 15.8 41.3 13.3 27.7 18.3

