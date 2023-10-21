J.J. Spaun is in the field at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21. The par-70 course spans 7,079 yards and the purse available is $8,500,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Spaun at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Spaun has finished in the top 20 once.

Spaun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Spaun has made the cut in seven tournaments in a row.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 28 -8 277 0 17 1 2 $2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The most recent time Spaun played this event was in 2022, and he finished 25th.

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 36th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Spaun was better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Spaun carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Spaun had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Spaun recorded the same amount of birdies or better (eight) as the field average on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent competition, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Spaun finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Spaun had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.