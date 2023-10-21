Our projection model predicts the Memphis Tigers will beat the UAB Blazers on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Protective Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Memphis vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Over (61.5) Memphis 37, UAB 26

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

There have been three Tigers games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 7.6 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, UAB is 2-2 against the spread.

The Blazers have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average point total for the UAB this year is 1.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34 23 35 25.3 37 3 UAB 30.1 36.6 37.3 27.3 24.8 43.5

