The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Heiskanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Heiskanen's plus-minus last season was +12, in 24:33 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen had an assist in 40 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists 19 times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

