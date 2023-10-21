Oklahoma vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Knights will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. UCF matchup.
Oklahoma vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-19.5)
|64.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-18.5)
|64.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oklahoma vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- The Sooners are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
- UCF has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
Oklahoma & UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|To Win the Big 12
|+100
|Bet $100 to win $100
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
