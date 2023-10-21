Game 5 of the NLCS on Saturday will feature the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Chase Field. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies and Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Phillies are eighth in MLB with a .256 batting average.

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Wheeler is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Wheeler is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

He has 20 quality starts in 34 chances this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 27 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.