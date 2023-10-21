Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Abilene Christian Wildcats go head to head at 5:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the 'Jacks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-7.5) 54.0 SFA 31, Abilene Christian 23

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.

'Jacks games went over the point total six out of nine times last season.

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

'Jacks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 33.9 25.0 38.0 19.7 30.8 29.0 Abilene Christian 29.0 27.3 27.0 17.0 31.0 37.7

