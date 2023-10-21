The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-4) square off against a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, SFA has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FCS by averaging 33.9 points per game. The 'Jacks rank 49th on defense (25.0 points allowed per game). Abilene Christian is accumulating 29.0 points per contest on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.3 points per contest (65th-ranked) on defense.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

SFA Abilene Christian 413.6 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (65th) 346.0 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.2 (116th) 155.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.5 (69th) 257.9 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (46th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has thrown for 1,442 yards (206.0 ypg) to lead SFA, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 227 rushing yards on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 85 times for 421 yards (60.1 per game), scoring four times.

Anthony Williams has 247 yards as a receiver (35.3 per game) on 17 catches with five touchdowns, while also piling up 54.1 rush yards per game and four touchdowns on the ground.

Kylon Harris' leads his squad with 466 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has caught 28 passes for 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has compiled 1,270 yards (211.7 ypg) while completing 54.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 298 yards, or 49.7 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jay'Veon Sunday has racked up 56 carries and totaled 265 yards with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor leads his squad with 353 receiving yards on 17 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tristan Golightly has 12 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 179 yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Taelyn Williams has racked up 169 reciving yards (28.2 ypg) this season.

