Our projection model predicts the Tarleton State Texans will beat the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (TX), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tarleton State vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-20.8) 56.6 Tarleton State 39, Morehead State 18

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans covered four times in eight matchups with a spread last season.

Texans games went over the point total five out of eight times last season.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Eagles games hit the over six out of 10 times last year.

Texans vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 29.9 28.6 35 23.7 26 32.3 Morehead State 25.2 27 25.7 19.3 24.7 34.7

