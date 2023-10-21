The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Horned Frogs will try to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

TCU vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline TCU Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 58.5 -250 +200 FanDuel Kansas State (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +198

TCU vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

TCU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

