Oddsmakers give the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) the edge when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 6.5 points. The game's over/under is 59.5.

Kansas State ranks 68th in total defense this season (373.7 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 456 total yards per game. TCU's offense has been dominant, compiling 488.4 total yards per game (11th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 49th by surrendering 349.9 total yards per game.

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas State vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -6.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

TCU Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs are accumulating 471.7 yards per game (-2-worst in college football) and giving up 313 (35th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Horned Frogs are putting up 26.3 points per game in their past three games (0-worst in college football), and allowing 20.7 per game (66th).

In its past three games, TCU has thrown for 319.3 yards per game (27th in the country), and allowed 144 through the air (21st-best).

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs have run for 152.3 yards per game (17th-worst in college football), and given up 169 on the ground (-39-worst).

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, TCU has gone over the total once.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, TCU has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

In TCU's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

TCU will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

TCU has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +210 odds on them winning this game.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (215.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (35.6 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 751 yards, or 107.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 399 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has collected 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Savion Williams' 30 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Paul Oyewale has three sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 16 tackles.

Namdi Obiazor is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 50 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Bud Clark has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 10 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

