The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-23.5) 61.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-22.5) 60.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Texas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Houston has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110

