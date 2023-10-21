The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Houston has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110

