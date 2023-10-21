With the college football season entering Week 8, the slate includes two games that feature teams from the MEAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

