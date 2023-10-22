The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Framber Valdez is expected to start for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in MLB play with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Valdez heads into the game with 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in a game 28 times this year entering this game.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers W 5-4 Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi

