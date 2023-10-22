Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and five RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros ahead 3-2.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 94 of 131 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (27.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.6%).
- He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
