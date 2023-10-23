The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 63.2% of his games this season (108 of 171), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 66 games this year (38.6%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 85 times this season (49.7%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings