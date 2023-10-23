The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the seventh and final game of the ALCS on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. The winner will advance to the World Series after the teams split the first six games of the series. Max Scherzer is starting for the Rangers and Cristian Javier is the Astros' starter for the matchup.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rangers have +105 odds to win. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 52.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (62-56).

Houston has gone 57-47 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (54.8% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 90 times this season for a 90-76-6 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together a 9-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 45% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 36-26 57-50 63-54 30-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.