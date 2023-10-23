After batting .286 with a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Max Scherzer) at 8:03 PM ET on Monday. The teams are all tied up at 3-3 ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

In 71.2% of his 132 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Dubon has driven home a run in 37 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season (63 of 132), with two or more runs 15 times (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings