Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Max Scherzer on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 75.8% of his games this year (94 of 124), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (27.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 33 of them (26.6%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 60 games this year (48.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 39-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
