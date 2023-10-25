The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Spurs 113

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)

Mavericks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.1)

Mavericks (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Over (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs' defensive performance was worst in the NBA last year with 123.1 points allowed per game, but offensively they played better, scoring 113.0 points per game (23rd-ranked in league).

San Antonio, who ranked 12th in the league with 43.7 boards per game, allowed 45.0 rebounds per contest, which was fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Spurs were one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they delivered 27.2 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

San Antonio averaged 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and forced 13.2 turnovers per game (17th-ranked).

The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA by sinking 11.1 threes per game, but they owned a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked fifth-worst in the league.

