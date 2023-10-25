The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Dallas Mavericks (0-0) on Wednesday, October 25 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: Questionable (Illness), Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.