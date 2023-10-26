The Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. This contest will be the 2023-24 season opener for both teams.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 115 - 76ers 112

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-2.6)

Bucks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game and allowed 113.3 last season, ranking them eighth in the league on offense and 14th on defense.

On the boards, Milwaukee was best in the NBA in rebounds (48.6 per game) last year. It was 20th in rebounds conceded (44.2 per game).

The Bucks were 12th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) last year.

Milwaukee was 21st in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.9) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5) last season.

Last season, the Bucks were fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers had a top-five defense last year, ranking third-best in the league with 110.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, they ranked 14th with 115.2 points scored per contest.

Although Philadelphia grabbed just 40.9 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked second-best in the league by allowing just 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers ranked 16th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.

Last season Philadelphia averaged 12.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The 76ers sank 12.6 treys per game last year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they sported a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

