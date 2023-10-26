Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Dallas County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
