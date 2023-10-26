The Dallas Stars, including Evgenii Dadonov, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 16:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Dadonov has scored a goal in one of five games this year.

In one of five games this year, Dadonov has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Dadonov has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

The implied probability that Dadonov goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 3 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

