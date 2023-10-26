If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

    • Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clements High School at Hightower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bay City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Terry High School at Kempner High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

