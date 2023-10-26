Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manvel High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bay City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Terry High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
