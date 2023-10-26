We have 2023 high school football competition in Gregg County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    Thursday

    Rockwall High School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sabine High School at White Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: White Oak, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

