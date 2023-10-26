There is high school football action in Harris County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Springs High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jersey Village High School at Northbrook High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    MacArthur High School - Houston at Dekaney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Baytown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morton Ranch High School at Mayde Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    James E Taylor High School at Paetow High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: New Caney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westbury Christian School at Allen Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Park

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeland High School at Cypress Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Collins High School at Tomball High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alief Taylor High School at Shadow Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atascocita High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northland Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strake Jesuit College Prep at Pearland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Cain High School at Waller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Waller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dayton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memorial High School - Houston at Stratford High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingwood High School at Humble High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Katy High School at Seven Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Spring Woods High School at Cypress Creek High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Langham Creek High School at Cypress Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crosby High School at La Porte High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    C E King High School at Summer Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Ridge High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

