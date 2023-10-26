How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on October 26, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers shot 48.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allowed to opponents.
- Los Angeles had a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns ranked 11th in rebounding in the NBA, the Lakers finished sixth.
- Last year, the Lakers recorded 5.6 more points per game (117.2) than the Suns gave up (111.6).
- Los Angeles had a 39-18 record last season when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns shot 46.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents shot last season.
- Phoenix went 28-12 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Suns ranked fifth.
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 116.6 points last season, Phoenix went 25-8.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers scored 117.0 points per game last year when playing at home. On the road, they fared better offensively, averaging 117.3 points per contest.
- Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 119.4 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers performed better at home last season, draining 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns scored 114.1 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 on the road.
- The Suns allowed 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 113.9 on the road.
- The Suns made more 3-pointers at home (12.5 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (36.5%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Foot
