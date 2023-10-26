On Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 PM CT, Perrin Whitt CISD High School will host Lingleville High School in a matchup between 1A - teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lingleville vs. Perrin Whitt Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Perrin, TX

Perrin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jack County Games This Week

Jacksboro High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Erath County Games This Week

Stephenville High School at Alvarado High School