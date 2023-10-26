Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a bet on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:55 per game on the ice, is +1.

Hintz has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hintz has a point in all four games, but has not recorded a multi-point contest yet this season.

Hintz has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Hintz goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 4 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

