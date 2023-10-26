Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.

    • Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sheldon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East View High School at Hendrickson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Connally High School at Waco University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bowie High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Killeen, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 26
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Johnson High School at Akins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 26
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Jarrell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

