Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Wheeler County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wheeler High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Memphis, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shamrock High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
