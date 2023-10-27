In 6A - District 5 action on Friday, October 27, Prosper High School will host Allen High School at 6:15 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen High vs. Prosper Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rising Star, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Celina, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.