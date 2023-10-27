Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School vs. Lehman High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, Lehman High School will host Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Boerne-Samuel vs. Lehman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Shelton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spring Branch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
