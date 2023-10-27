On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Bonham High School plays on the road versus Winnsboro High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bonham vs. Winnsboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wood County Games This Week

Quitman Senior High School at West Rusk High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: New London, TX

New London, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Fannin County Games This Week

Tioga High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trenton, TX

Trenton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wolfe City, TX

Wolfe City, TX Conference: 2A - District 14

2A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Hill High School at Savoy High School