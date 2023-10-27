Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bosqueville High School vs. Valley Mills High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, Valley Mills High School will host Bosqueville High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Bosqueville vs. Valley Mills Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bosque County Games This Week
Morgan High School at Kopperl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kopperl, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Riesel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
