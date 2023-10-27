Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football action in Castro County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Dimmitt High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.