Dickinson High School will host Clear Creek High School in 6A - Region 24 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clear Creek vs. Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

High Island High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Santa Fe High School