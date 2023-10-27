There is a clash between 6A - Region 20 teams in Sugar Land, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Dulles High School hosting Elkins High School - Fort Bend.

Elkins vs. Dulles Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26

6:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26

7:03 PM CT on October 26 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bay City, TX

Bay City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Kempner High School