The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Falls County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Lubbock County
  • Winkler County
  • Tom Green County
  • Brazoria County
  • Van Zandt County
  • Taylor County
  • Jeff Davis County
  • Upton County
  • Hansford County
  • Jim Wells County

    • Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iola High School at Chilton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Chilton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.