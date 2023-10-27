Coppell High School will host Flower Mound High School in 6A - District 6 action on Friday, October 27 at 5:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Flower Mound vs. Coppell Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
  • Location: Coppell, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Smith High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Irving High School at Pearce High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at Sunset High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Celina, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carter High School at North Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Little Elm High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Little Elm, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: The Colony, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at McKinney High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Northwest, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Lewisville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: The Colony, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.