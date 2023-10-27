On Friday, October 27, Cameron Yoe High School will host Franklin High School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

Franklin High vs. Cameron Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Cameron, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Milano High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Granger, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Little River, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

