Harrison County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

    • Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Diana High School at Elysian Fields High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Marshall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Daingerfield High School at Waskom High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Waskom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

