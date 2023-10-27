Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hill County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penelope High School at Abbott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Abbott, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.