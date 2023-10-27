Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Jackson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Ganado High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palacios High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
