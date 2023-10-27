The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, square off versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sochan, in his last action, had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Let's break down Sochan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-132)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the league last year, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 41.5 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the NBA last year, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 29 14 6 1 0 1 2 12/19/2022 23 12 7 2 1 1 0

