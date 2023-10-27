The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Butler produced 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 103-102 win against the Pistons.

Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+124)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.0 per game.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the league).

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 43 28 7 6 3 0 3 5/27/2023 47 24 11 8 2 0 1 5/25/2023 34 14 5 5 0 0 2 5/23/2023 39 29 9 5 1 1 1 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

