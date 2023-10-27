Texas High School Football: How to Stream the John Paul II High School vs. Holy Cross Of San Antonio Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school clash in San Antonio, TX on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Holy Cross Of San Antonio hosting John Paul II High School.
John Paul II vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luling High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
