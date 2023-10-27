Keldon Johnson and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Johnson tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 126-119 loss against the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Johnson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.6 points per game last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds per game last year, fourth in the league in that category.

The Rockets allowed 26.1 assists per game last year (24th in the league).

The Rockets were the worst team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 8 4 5 1 1 0 12/8/2022 35 32 7 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.